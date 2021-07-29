Cop Helps UP Woman Deliver Baby On Road

Both the woman and her baby are healthy. (Representational)

A woman police constable came to the rescue of a pregnant woman, helping her deliver a baby on road as an ambulance could not be arranged immediately, an official said on Wednesday.

Rekha (30), a resident of Jalalabad, who had arrived in Shahjahanpur on Monday, had labour pain as soon as she got off a roadways bus.

Since the ambulance could not be arranged immediately, and seeing the urgency of the situation, constable Bintu Pushkar with the help of the woman's mother covered her with a cloth and helped her deliver a girl child near the bus stop, senior police official Sanjay Kumar said.

Mr Kumar said in view of the situation, police stopped the movement of traffic on the road to ensure safe delivery.

Later, the woman and her baby were admitted to a medical college and both are healthy, he added.