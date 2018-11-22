Cop Dead After Drunk Indian Reserve Battalion Jawan Runs Over Him: Police

The soldier who was posted at Ranchi, was arrested following the incident, police said (Representational)

A police constable died after he was run over by a soldier of the Indian Reserve Battalion who was allegedly riding his bike in an inebriated state in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said.

The soldier, Sikandar Mandal, who was posted at Ranchi, was arrested following the incident, police officer Animesh Naithany said.

The incident occurred yesterday night near Kaju Pahar when a vehicle checking drive was on. Mr Mandal, who was allegedly drunk, ran over the police constable Sanjeev Kumar, injuring him seriously, Mr Naithany said.

Sanjeev Kumar was immediately rushed to a hospital in Deoghar district where the doctors declared him "brought dead", the police officer said.

The victim was a resident of Meherma village while Mr Mandal is a resident of Jermundi in Dumka district.

The body of the constable has been sent for postmortem examination, Mr Naithany added.

The motorcycle of the soldier has been confiscated.