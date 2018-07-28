Contraband Gold Worth Over A Crore Seized From Manipur Border

Four smugglers with the contraband gold were nabbed in Pallel town, about 50 km away from the international border.

Cities | | Updated: July 28, 2018 16:20 IST
The gold bars weighing 4,150 gram were stashed inside a van. (Representational)

Imphal: 

Gold worth Rs 1.25 crore smuggled from Myanmar has been seized by customs officials during a raid at a Manipur border town, a top officer said.

According to Assistant Commissioner R K  Dorendrajit, four smugglers with the contraband gold were nabbed in Pallel town, about 50 km away from the international border. 

Following intelligence inputs traps were laid along the national highway to capture the smugglers, the custom official said.

The gold bars weighing 4,150 gram were stashed inside a van.

All four arrested belonged to Manipur.

