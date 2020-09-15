Congress Workers 'Fish' On Waterlogged Streets Of UP's Gorakhpur

Congress leaders attempted to draw the attention towards waterlogging (Representational)

Congress workers on Tuesday resorted to "fishing" on the waterlogged streets of UP's Gorakhpur, armed with nets, in an attempt to draw the attention of authorities to the problems of waterlogging in the city.

Congress workers led by the former general secretary of the district Congress committee, Anwar Hussain, reached Betiahata area of the city with fishing nets and began catching fish in the knee-deep water on the street.

"It was a symbolic protest against waterlogging on the road. Only after two hours of the rain, the city roads look like rivers and one can even catch fish from there," said Anwar Hussain.

"We selected one of the posh areas of Gorakhpur to show that if the condition of such an upscale locality after two hours of rains is so pitiable, one can imagine the condition of the rest of the city which is the home turf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he said.

The Congress leader, in an apparent jibe, said youths of the state are struggling today with unemployment and fishing in the city's waterlogged streets may be a good idea for their self-employment.

"The government is promoting self-employment and I think that's why, this is the condition of roads in the city of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he said.