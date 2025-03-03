Video: Accused Seen Dragging Suitcase With Congress Worker's Body Inside It

Days after a woman Congress worker was killed and her body dumped inside a suitcase, a CCTV video has emerged that shows the accused dragging the luggage on a deserted road.

In the footage, the man wearing a face mask was seen hauling the hard-shell black luggage around 10.16 pm on February.

The body of Himani Narwal - in her late 20s - was found stuffed in the suitcase near a bus stand in Haryana's Rohtak on Saturday.

The accused, Sachin, is believed to be a friend of the victim. He was arrested earlier today for allegedly killing Narwal after a heated argument on February 28. He allegedly strangled her with a mobile phone charger.

"There was a monetary issue between the two, but what it was, all this has to be verified first. We cannot say this was the reason (for the murder). The accused has said there was a fight between the two, and during an exchange of words, he strangled her. After strangling her, Sachin took her jewellery and laptop and rode her scooter to Jhajjar to hide these items in his shop," Additional DGP K K Rao told reporters.

He returned to her home soon after, stuffed her body in the suitcase and got into an auto-rickshaw with the bag, said Mr Rao, adding that he got down near Sampla bus stand to waylay the investigation, and once the auto-rickshaw left, he dumped the suitcase.

Narwal was cremated this evening. Earlier, her family had refused to cremate her body until the culprit was arrested.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said he spoke to the Rohtak superintendent of police regarding the investigation in the murder case.

Congress MLA from Rohtak BB Batra said Himani was a "very good and active" worker and used to attend party programmes.

"Those who have committed the crime should be severely punished," Batra had said.