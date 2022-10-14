College Student, 19, Jumps From Building's Terrace, Dies: Maharashtra Cops

The police have a registered a case of accidental death. (Representational)

A 19-year-old man allegedly jumped to death from the terrace of a four-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at a building in the MIDC area of the city on Thursday morning, an official said.

The victim was a first-year student at a college and his parents are teachers, he said.

As soon as his parents and sister left the house, he went to the terrace of the building and jumped to death, inspector Sanjivan Mirakle said.

While the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the police have seized the victim's mobile phone and registered a case of accidental death, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)