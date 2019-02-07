Clashes In A Bihar School After Teacher Refuses To Say Vande Mataram

Chaos in a school in Bihar after a teacher allegedly refused to say Vande Mataram

Clashes broke out between a teacher, who identified himself as Afzal Hussain, and locals at a primary school at Katihar in Bihar on Wednesday, after the former allegedly refused to say ''Vande Mataram'' following flag-hoisting ceremony on the Republic Day.

The video of the incident has apparently gone viral on social media. Afzal Hussain stated that he had not said "Vande Mataram" as it is against his religious belief.

However, District Education Officer, Dinesh Chandra Dev told the media that he has not received any complaint regarding the incident.

"Had we got any such information, an investigation would have been done. But till now we have not got any such complaint," said Mr Dev.

