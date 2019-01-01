Civic Worker Killed By Wife, Her Lover In Thane: Police

Police arrested the accused duo after spotting them in CCTV footage (Representational)

Two persons were today arrested for allegedly killing a civic conservancy worker in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Gopi Naik, 30, was assaulted by his wife and her lover on December 29 and then taken to Thane civic hospital by the duo who told medical officials there that he had sustained injuries in an accident, police said.

Doctors declared him dead on arrival and alerted the police who scoured CCTV images and caught the accused later, an official said.

A Kasarwadavali police officer identified the accused as Priya Naik (27) and Mahesh Karale (25), adding that the two had been charged with murder.

