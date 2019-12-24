Christmas 2019: Shimla's 150-Year-Old Christ Church Bell To Ring After 35 Years

Christmas 2019: Christ Church was built in Shimla around the year 1857, locals say.

After a gap of 35 years, people in Shimla will get to hear the sound of a 150-year-old worship call bell at Christ Church. Victor Den, a local resident and a retired mechanical engineer took it upon himself to restore the bell and the chimes of the church ahead of Christmas.

Mr Den said, "People will be very happy to see this bell ring again. It will be a nostalgic moment for them. Many people have spent their childhood in and around this church. We have fond memories related to the bell as well."

He said that the bell has been in the church since before Independence.

"It was not functional for over 35 years now, so I repaired it. The bell took over 20 days' of hard labour to repair. I got many parts locally manufactured and bought the others from Chandigarh," Mr Den said.

Most Christian denominations ring the church bells to call the people to worship and convey the start of a mass or service.

According to locals, Christ Church was built in Shimla around the year 1857.

Mr Den said that he also wanted to educate young people about the mechanism of the Church bell and the rhythm and notes thereof.

Foreign tourists in the north Indian hill town are also enthusiastic to celebrate Christmas in Shimla and hope that festival will bring people together.

"Christmas has never been exclusively a religious celebration for me and my family but it is still a reason for everyone to come together. So, even though I am not with my family right now, I can feel the energy with all the Indians and their families," said Glenn Woodworth, a tourist.

The tourist also said that he was also excited to hear the historic bells ring for the first time in decades.