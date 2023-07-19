Caught On Camera: Crocodile's Late Night Stroll On Rajasthan Road

Crocodile sightings have become an annual affair in Kota during monsoon.

The incessant rain and the resultant flooding have led to a new scare for the people in Rajasthan's Kota - crocodiles. According to reports, the reptiles have been making their way into residential areas as the city witnesses abnormal rain, creating an atmosphere of panic among the people of the area.

The recent sighting - that of a 4 feet long crocodile - has been widely shared on social video. The reptile was filmed crossing the road late at night on the main road in the Talwandi area. It was later seen going into a big drain on the roadside.

Last year, a seven-foot-long crocodile was spotted in a residential area in Pragati Nagar. The reptile was later rescued.

According to reports, more than two dozen crocodiles were rescued from residential areas and released into the rivers by the Wildlife Department last year.

Fifteen districts of Ajmer, Barmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jaipur, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk and Udaipur have recorded abnormal rainfall (60 per cent or more) while the rainfall in 11 districts of Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota and Pratapgarh is under 20 per cent to 59 per cent.

Normal rainfall (19 per cent to -19 per cent) is in Banswara, Baran, Bundi, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh and Jhalawar whereas there is no district under deficit rainfall (-20 per cent to -59 per cent).