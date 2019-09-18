Case Filed Against Man For Allegedly Giving Triple Talaq To Wife

Case registered against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to wife (Representational image)

A case was registered against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday, police said.

Rizvi and Norrie Begum got married around 14 years ago. However, the wife alleged that her husband had been harassing and assaulting her for long.

"We are living separately for several years. I have filed an application in the court seeking maintenance. I have complained to the police about abuse, harassment and threat to my life," she said.

Police official Ram Avtar Patel said that the woman complained that she has been struggling for long. "After a hearing of this case on September 12, her husband allegedly stopped her by the roadside and assaulted her. He then gave her triple talaq."



Police said the case is being investigated.

