Case Against Thane Woman For Throwing Hot Oil On Husband During Argument

The man is being treated at a local hospital for severe burns to his head, face, eyes, and hands, the official said.

Read Time: 1 min
Case Against Thane Woman For Throwing Hot Oil On Husband During Argument
The man's wife in a fit of rage threw hot oil on him, said the official.
Thane:

A 48-year-old autorickshaw driver from Maharashtra's Thane district suffered burns after his wife threw hot oil on him during a fight, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday at the couple's home near the Memon Masjid in the Kalyan area, he said.

The auto driver, Imran Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh, and his wife got into a heated argument around 2.30 am over some domestic issues. In a fit of rage, Sheikh's wife hurled hot oil on him, said the official from the Bazarpeth police station, citing the FIR.

Sheikh is being treated at a local hospital for severe burns to his head, face, eyes, and hands, the official said.

“We are collecting the statements of neighbours and witnesses and verifying the sequence of events. Further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the ongoing probe,” he added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

