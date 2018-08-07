Case Against Thane Doctor For Throwing Hot Tea At Wife

No arrest has been made in this connection (Representational)

A case has been registered against a doctor for allegedly throwing hot tea at his wife in Vartak Nagar area of Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said.

The woman, a gynaecologist with a BMC hospital, suffered burn injuries to her chest and groin area following which she filed a police complaint, the official said.

The woman, in her complaint, has stated that the couple, who were married 11 years ago and had two children, would have frequent quarrels.

She had applied for divorce, which was pending in a court, and had also filed a criminal complaint against her husband in 2016 for harassing her, the official said.

"On Sunday morning, she wanted to accompany her husband to a programme but the latter got annoyed and threw hot tea on her," the official said quoting the complaint.

He added that a case had been registered under section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Vartak Nagar police station.

No arrest has been made in this connection, the official informed.