Case against officer on special duty to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. (Representational Image)

A case has been registered against Pragya Richa Srivastava, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, and her husband Manu Srivastava, for allegedly threatening and verbally abusing a lawyer over a property dispute.

"The case was registered against Pragya Srivastava and her husband on the directions of the court. It has not been ascertained yet whether she is an officer or not. Ashok Pandey has registered the FIR claiming a property dispute," said senior police officer Atul Sharma said.

Advocate Ashok Kumar Pandey said he was living in the house located on Lov Dar road under the Rent Agreement Act. He claimed that Pragya Richa Srivastava's mother-in-law late Veena Srivastava had signed an agreement to sell the house to him.

He claimed that after Ms Veena Srivastava's death, Pragya and her husband have been forcing him to vacate the house.

Mr Pandey alleged that he was beaten up by four men, allegedly on the direction of Pragya Srivastava and her husband. He also claimed that the police did not register his complaint, due to which he moved the court and an FIR was registered.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability