Car Washed Away In Flood In Uttarakhand, 3 Killed

Three members of a family were killed when their car was washed away by a river in spate near the Jim Corbett National Park, the police said on Tuesday.

The victims were on their way back to Delhi from their native village Bainjaro in Paudi Garhwal on Monday when the accident occurred.

The police said due to the torrential downpours in the region, the river in the Paniyali causeway was in spate. The family was trying to cross it in their car but the driver could not hold it against the heavy currents.

As a result, the car was washed away. One person was rescued.