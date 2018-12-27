Canadian National Arrested For Living Illegally In Vrindavan For 24 Years

The Canadian national was living in Vrindavan with forged documents.

Cities | | Updated: December 27, 2018 03:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Canadian National Arrested For Living Illegally In Vrindavan For 24 Years

The man was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the foreign national act.


Mathura: 

A Canadian national was arrested for living in Vrindavan for 24 years allegedly using forged documents, police said on Wednesday.

SP City Shravan Kumar Singh said that following an input from a reliable source Rayan Adward Glad Stone, 55, was arrested on Tuesday evening near ISKCON by the Vrindavan Police and LIU.

"He was living in Vrindavan with forged documents," the SP said.

After his arrest, he presented a forged document to the police which was prepared by an advocate, showing Haryana as his other address, he said.

He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the foreign national act. He was being interrogated by IB and Local Intelligence Unit, the police official said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Canadian national arrestedCanadian nationalCanadian national in Vrindavan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs AustraliaLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusTata SkyThackeray TrailerPaytm KYCFlipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................