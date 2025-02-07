Advertisement
Canadian National Deported Over Expired Visa, Religious Conversion Bid In Assam

The Canadian national, Brandon Joel Dewalt, ran Grace Church at Mission Campus in Assam's Jorhat

Canadian National Deported Over Expired Visa, Religious Conversion Bid In Assam
Canadian national Brandon Joel Dewalt, who was deported from India
Guwahati/New Delhi:

A Canadian national who was found engaging in evangelical activities on an expired tourist visa in Assam was deported to his home country, the police said in a statement.

Brandon Joel Dewalt, whose tourist visa expired on January 7, was found "pursuing proselytization work in Jorhat and was operating the Grace Church in Mission Campus," the police said in the statement.

"During inquiry it was found that his visa expired on January 7, 2025 and against visa norms he was addressing religious gatherings and advocating Christianity as a part of his proselytization drive," the police said.

The police reported the case to the Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRRO) in Kolkata, which issued a notice to deport him.

A Jorhat officer escorted Mr Dewalt to Kolkata airport, from where the authorities took him to Delhi for his onward flight to Canada's Toronto.

