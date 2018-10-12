Businessman Dies After Allegedly Falling From Roof Of Hotel In Kota

Police said the man allegedly fell from rooftop of a five-storied hotel. (Representational)

A 22-year-old businessman died after he allegedly fell from rooftop of a five-storied hotel where he was staying, police said today.

The man from Baran district had come for some work and was staying at the hotel, Sub Inspector at Dadabari Police Station Ramesh Chand said.

In CCTV cameras installed at the hotel, he was seen going to rooftop of the and then jumping from there, circle in charge Chuttan Lal said.

It looks like a case of suicide, however, no note was recovered from his possession. His parents have alleged he was pushed down from the rooftop, the circle in charge said.

On a complaint filed by the father of the deceased youth, police has lodged a case of murder against the unidentified person and initiated the investigation into the matter, Mr Lal said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he added.

