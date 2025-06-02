"Get Some Rest And Come To India": Father's Advice For Elon Musk

Elon Musk should get some rest, his father, Errol Musk, a South African businessman, told NDTV Monday. Mr Musk Sr. also said his son - the chief of electric car manufacturer Tesla, Inc. and social media platform X (formerly Twitter), as well as boss of SpaceX - is an energetic person.

"Get some rest," Errol Musk told NDTV with a chuckle when asked what advice he might give his son, "Keep it up if you can. I do say to him, when I speak to him, 'try and take a break'."

"He is 53. People at 53 say, 'Oh, we are too old'. But he is like someone in his early 30s."

That wasn't the only advice the father had for the son; he was also advised to travel to India; a visit had been planned for April but put off after Elon Musk cited pressing issues at Tesla.

"I am quite surprised he has not been to India. If he does not, he is making a big mistake..."

Elon Musk's visit, when it does happen, is likely to include talks on investment, with Tesla and Starlink, the satellite-based internet service provider run by SpaceX, due to launch in India.

However, Elon Musk's relationship with Indian regulatory authorities remains a complicated one, particularly with X locked in disputes with the government over content moderation.

From lifestyle and travel plans, Errol Musk moved on to business advice, suggesting his son focus on Neuralink, a transhumanist neurotechnology company that he had founded.

Neuralink develops implantable brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) to connect the human brain with computers, to enhance cognitive abilities and treat neurological disorders.

"The company amazes me. They are talking about rejoining spinal cords... enabling the blind to see... restoring hearing to people. It is not 'way in the future'. It is soon. They are being made... they already have brain implants that quadriplegics can operate computers," Errol Musk said.

Errol Musk also spoke about his personal interests, which include studying gravity and space time travel. "This sounds way out but 100 years ago scientists were doing it. (Albert) Einstein and others who worked with him were doing it. We really need to study those things. The future we envisage... vehicles going up in space... that's never going to happen unless people study this."

Finally, on the market, which has been seeing volatility of late, particularly amid high tariffs slapped by United States President Donald Trump on other countries, including India, Errol Musk declared, "India is on the verge of a booming economy. We are in good times for India."