Massive Anti-Terror Raids In Thane, 20 Detained For Alleged SIMI Links

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Maharashtra ATS, with Thane Rural Police, detained around 20 individuals in Padgha and Borivali for anti-national activities. Raids targeted former SIMI member Saquib Nachan, revealing weapons and extremist documents.

In a significant counter-terrorism operation, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in collaboration with Thane Rural Police, conducted extensive raids in the Padgha and Borivali areas of Thane district, detaining approximately 20 individuals suspected of involvement in anti-national activities.

The operation, initiated around midnight on June 1 and continuing into the afternoon of June 2, targeted multiple locations, including the residence of Saquib Abdul Hamid Nachan, a former office-bearer of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). Authorities seized mobile phones, sharp weapons, and documents containing extremist content during the searches.

Nachan, previously convicted for his role in the 2002-2003 Mumbai bomb blasts and sentenced under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA), had been under scrutiny over alleged continued involvement in radical activities.

Recent intelligence suggested that he and his associates were inciting locals through provocative speeches, raising concerns about potential threats to national security. Apart from Saquib, homes of his associates -- including Abdul Latif Kaskar, Kaif Nachan and Shajil Nachan who were also associated with SIMI -- were also searched.

Officials of the ATS said the raids are part of ongoing efforts to dismantle terror networks in the region, especially following the April 22 attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

An ATS officer said, "Padgha has been identified as a hub for radicalization, with previous investigations revealing attempts by extremist groups to establish a stronghold in the area."

The ATS has initiated legal proceedings against the detained individuals, with investigations focusing on uncovering the extent of the alleged terror plots and connections to banned organizations. The authorities have urged people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to maintain communal harmony and national security.

