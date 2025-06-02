Kerala Plus One Result 2025 Declared, Check Direct Link Here

Kerala DHSE Plus 1 result 2025: The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala has declared the Class 11/plus 1 result today, June 2, 2025. Along with the plus 1, the result has been declared for Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE). Students can check the result on the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala DHSE Plus 1 result: How To Download Plus 1/ VHSE Result?

Visit the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Click on "HSE Results 2025" or "VHSE Results 2025" to check the result for plus 1 or VHSE.

A new page will open.

Enter your login credentials of Registration number and date of birth.

Hit "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your result for future reference.

Kerala DHSE Plus 1 result: Official Websites To Check Result

results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

keralaresults.nic.in

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE Plus 1 result: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

Student's name

Roll Number

Date of birth

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Grade

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

Students must note that the marksheet provided online is provisional in nature. The original marksheet and certificate will be provided by the respective schools to students on a later date.