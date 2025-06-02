National Eligibility And Entrance Test-Postgraduate Intimation Slip To Be Released Today

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The NEET PG city intimation slip to be released today. The admit card for NEET PG examinations will be released on June 11, 2025. The tentative result date for the NEET PG 2025 examination is July 15, 2025

NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is scheduled to release the city intimation slip for National Eligibility and Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) today, June 2, 2025. Once released, registered candidates will be able to download the intimation slip on the boards' official website, nbe.edu.in.

The city intimation slip is an official document that states in which city the exam centre for the respective candidates will be located.

NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip: How To Download The City Intimation Slip?

Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in.

Under the Entrance Examination section, click on " NEET-PG 2025".

Then, click on Test City Intimation Slip 2025.

Enter your login credentials.

Hit "Submit".

The city intimation slip will be downloaded.

Save and print the slip for future reference.

NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip: NEET PG Important Dates

The admit card for NEET PG examinations will be released on June 11, 2025.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 15, 2025, as per the board's official notice.

The tentative result date for the NEET PG 2025 examination is July 15, 2025.

Candidates can keep visiting the official website of the NEET, nbe.edu.in, as the board may release the city intimation slip anytime now.



