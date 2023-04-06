Burnt Bodies Of Woman, 2 Sons Found In Jharkhand, Husband Arrested: Cops

The husband had lodged a missing complaint with Basal Police Station (Representational)

Charred bodies of a woman and her two sons were found in a forest in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, and her husband was arrested in this connection, police said on Thursday.

The three bodies were found on Wednesday in the forest under the Thakurgaon Police Station limits, around 30 km from the state capital Ranchi, a senior officer said.

The dead were residents of Rasda area under the Basal Police Station limits in Ramgarh district.

"We are examining if they were killed before setting on fire. A team of forensic science experts has collected samples from the spot. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations," Khalari Deputy Superintendent of Police Animesh Naithani told PTI.

The husband of the woman told police that her wife along with two sons left home for her paternal house at Balumath in Latehar district on April 3 and they were missing since then.

He had also lodged a missing complaint with the Basal Police Station, the officer said.

"In primary interrogation, we found that there were some disputes between the wife and the husband. They had an altercation before she left home. Her husband is being interrogated," Mr Naithani added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)