Border Force Jawan Found Dead In Chhattisgarh, Suicide Suspected: Cops

Madan Kumar was posted at Marbeda BSF camp located under Bande police station area (Representational)

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was found dead with a bullet wound to the head in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Friday, with police suspecting that he died by suicide.

Head Constable Madan Kumar from BSF's 94th battalion went missing on Thursday when a team of his unit was out on a Road Security Operation (RSO) in Chhote Bethiya area, a senior police official said.

Madan Kumar was posted at Marbeda BSF camp located under Bande police station area.

The RSO was launched between Marbeda and Chhote Bethiya and Madan Kumar was found missing after the patrolling team returned to its base, he said.

During a search, security personnel found Madan Kumar's body with a bullet injury on the head in a forest on Friday morning. His service rifle was also recovered, he said.

"Prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide but more details would be known after investigation," he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to Pakhanjore and further probe is underway, he said.

The BSF is extensively deployed in the Kanker district for anti-Naxalite operations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)