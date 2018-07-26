Body Of Woman Swept Away In Rivulet Found In Rajasthan

A rescue operation was launched yesterday but had to be suspended due to growing darkness, says Police

The body of a 60-year-old woman who was swept away last evening in a rain water-swollen rivulet in Rajasthan's Baran district was found today, around 2.5 km away from the spot, police said.

Bhulibai, a resident of Dhani Kanoytiya village, was crossing a road overbridge when she was washed away by water flowing over the rivulet in the village under Mothpur police station limits in Baran. Her body was found this morning, SHO, Mothpur, Dalpat Singh Chouhan said.

He said a rescue operation was started immediately after the incident but she could not be traced till late in the evening yesterday and the search operation had to be suspended due to growing darkness.

The search operation was resumed early this morning and the body was found in the next couple of hours, SHO Chouhan said.

The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem and a case registered under CrPC Section 174 (unnatural death), he added.