Body Of Girl, Missing For Two Days, Found In Jute Bag In UP's Barabanki: Police

The police have registered a case of kidnapping and murder (Representational)

The body of a 19-year-old girl, who was reported missing two days ago, was found stuffed in a jute bag, at a desolate place in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, the police said on Sunday.

Barabanki Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi said the body was recovered on Saturday a day after she had gone missing from her home.

On a compaint registered by the girl's father, the police lodged a case of kidnapping and murder on Saturday, Mr Chaturvedi said.

"Whether the girl was raped after she was kidnapped will be known after the autopsy report is out. The case is being probed from all angles," he said, adding strict action will be initiated against the guilty in the case.