Bodies of four siblings have been recovered from a home in Haryana's Faridabad. Police say that among the dead are three sisters and their brother. Their bodies were found 3-4 days after their death, a police official said.



A 'suicide note', recovered from their home in Surajkund area, reflects financial problems as the reason behind their deaths.

The police have initiated an investigation.



(With Inputs From ANI)