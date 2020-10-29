BJP Leader Arrested For Celebratory Firing That Left Singer Injured In UP

Bhanu Dubey, the district vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha, was arrested on Wednesday evening from near his native village of Mahakarpur, police said.

Singer Golu Raja was taken to a hospital in Buxar from where he was referred to Varanasi.

Ballia, Uttar Pradesh:

A local BJP leader was arrested in connection with celebratory firing at his residence that had left a Bhojpuri singer and actor injured, police said today.

An FIR was filed against Bhanu Dubey under different sections of the Indian Penal Code for holding the programme during the pandemic without permission and under the disaster management act, Station House Officer (SHO), Garwar, Anil Chandra Tiwari said.

The incident took place on Monday when Bhojpuri singer and actor Golu Raja was performing at the birthday party of Bhanu Dubey's son at his home, the SHO said.

Golu Raja was taken to a private hospital in Buxar from where he was referred to Varanasi.

SDM Rajesh Yadav had said that Bhanu Dubey had not taken permission for organising the function during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
 

