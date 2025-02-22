On Camera, Sarpanch's Husband Hit By Bullet During Celebratory Firing, Dies In Punjab

The husband of the sarpanch, or the head of a Gram Panchayat, in a village in Punjab's Jalandhar, died after being hit by a bullet during celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony. Paramjit Singh, 45, was seen collapsing to the ground, surrounded by other guests, after another man opened fire right beside him.

The video showed about a dozen men dancing and showering money at the wedding event in Goraya when Singh was crossing them. One of them, who appeared to have pulled the trigger in a rush before raising his pistol in the air, fired three shots. Singh was hit once and collapsed.

The video has gone viral on social media.

India has strict gun laws that do not allow any citizen to carry arms to such events. Besides, the Punjab government has also banned carrying weapons and celebratory firing at wedding functions.

The cops and the victim's wife had claimed that Singh died due to a heart attack, but a probe into his death is expected to gain momentum after the video surfaced showing him being hit by a bullet.

The police are yet to take action against the man who had opened fire.