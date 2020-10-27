Caught On Camera: Singer Hurt In Celebratory Firing At BJP Leaders Party

Singer Golu Raja is said to be out of danger, according to the police.

One person was injured in celebratory firing during a birthday party at a BJP leader's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. The man, a stage singer, was hit twice but is out of danger, the police said.

The incident took place on Monday in Mahakalpur village of Ballia at the residence of Bhanu Dubey, vice-president of the district Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP's youth wing.

The event, marking the birthday of Bhanu Dubey's son, involved music and dance during which Bhojpuri singer Golu Raja was performing on stage along with others. Reports say that during the function around 7-8 people began firing their guns.

A video clip of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media since last night. It shows a shaken Mr Raja running off the stage after being hit twice while singing.

इस वीडियो में गायक को मंच पर गाते हुए दो गोली लगते दिख रही है।बलिया के एक बी जे पी नेता के बच्चे की बर्थडे पार्टी थी।कहते हैं कि 7-8 लोग खुशी में गोलियां चला रहे थे।उनमें से एक गोली गायक के पेट में लगी,दूसरी ने हाथ की हड्डी तोड़ दी।यह कैसी जानलेवा खुशी है? pic.twitter.com/bMCeXtpg2f — Kamal khan (@kamalkhan_NDTV) October 27, 2020

(Disclaimer: Content in this video could be disturbing for viewers.)

The police soon arrived at the venue to probe the incident, although it is yet to name the person who shot Mr Raja. Ballia Superintendent of Police (SP), Devendra Nath, has said that one bullet hit Mr Raja's stomach and the other his hand, fracturing the bone.

The Bhojpuri singer has been moved to Varanasi to surgically remove the bullets. SP Nath said Mr Raja is out of danger. He also said that the shots were fired from a licensed revolver.

Earlier, on October 5, a 55-year-old woman was killed and a minor girl injured in such celebratory firing in Bansakha village in UP's Banda district.