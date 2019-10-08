Bihar Man Smashes Baby Into Ground After Wife Refused To Give Money: Cops

An case was filed and the man was arrested, the police said. (Representational)

A man in Bihar killed his 16-day-old girl by smashing her to the ground, following an altercation with his wife, a police officer said on Monday.

Sohraj Chaudhary -- a resident of Kurauni village in Korma police station area -- threw the infant to the ground in a fit of rage after snatching her from the arms of her mother, who refused to give him the money for drinking, a police officer said.

Hearing the mother's cries, villagers living in the neighborhood rushed to the spot and caught hold of the father, who apparently stood in a daze close to the body of the infant, lying in a pool of blood, he said.

An case was filed and the man was arrested, the police said, adding that the infant's body was handed over to the family members for last rites after a post-mortem.

