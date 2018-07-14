Bihar Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Wife Over Dowry

The court, however, acquitted the dead woman's father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law for want of evidence.

Cities | | Updated: July 14, 2018 03:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bihar Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Wife Over Dowry

The woman was strangulated to death on January 17, 2017 for her failure to meet dowry demands

Katihar: 

A court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife over demands of dowry in Bihar's Katihar district.

District and Sessions Judge Chandrashekhar Jha held Khushbul Rahman guilty of strangulating her wife Jaimun Nisha to death over her failure to meet dowry demands and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Rahman. It, however, acquitted Nisha's father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law for want of evidence.

In the FIR lodged with Barari police station, Nisha's father Nurul Haque said her husband and in-laws used to inflict torture on her and were demanding Rs 3 lakh as dowry.

They strangulated his daughter to death on January 17, 2017 for her failure to meet their demand.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

DowryMan kills wifeMan kills wife over dowry

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................