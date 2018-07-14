Bihar Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Wife Over Dowry

The woman was strangulated to death on January 17, 2017 for her failure to meet dowry demands

A court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife over demands of dowry in Bihar's Katihar district.

District and Sessions Judge Chandrashekhar Jha held Khushbul Rahman guilty of strangulating her wife Jaimun Nisha to death over her failure to meet dowry demands and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Rahman. It, however, acquitted Nisha's father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law for want of evidence.

In the FIR lodged with Barari police station, Nisha's father Nurul Haque said her husband and in-laws used to inflict torture on her and were demanding Rs 3 lakh as dowry.

They strangulated his daughter to death on January 17, 2017 for her failure to meet their demand.