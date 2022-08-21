Bihar Daily Wager Gets Income Tax Notice Of Rs 37.5 Lakh, Case Filed

The labouer is said to be associated with a company based in Rajasthan. (Representational image)

A daily wage earner in Bihar was stunned when he was recently slapped with a notice from the Income Tax department which ordered him to pay "dues" of Rs 37.5 lakh.

Girish Yadav, a resident of Maghauna village in Khagaria district, who earns about Rs 500 a day, has approached the police station concerned.

"We have lodged a case and started investigations based on the information shared by Girish. Prima facie it seems a case of fraud", said Purendra Kumar, the Station House Officer of Alauli police station.

The SHO said the complainant has received the notice against a PAN number issued in his name.

"Girish says he performs menial jobs in Delhi where he had once tried to get a PAN card made through a tout. He never heard from the tout again", said the SHO.

Moreover, in the notice, Girish has been said to be associated with a company based in Rajasthan.

“But he insists that he has never been to that state", added the SHO.