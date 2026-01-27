Income Tax Recruitment 2026: Registration For Various Posts Ending On This Date

Income Tax Recruitment 2026: The Income Tax Department, Mumbai Region, has issued a recruitment notification inviting meritorious sportspersons to apply for the posts of Stenographer Grade II, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, incometaxmumbai.gov.in. The last date for application submission is January 31, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 97 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Stenographer Grade 2: 12 posts

Tax Assistant: 47 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 38 posts

Eligibility Criteria

For the post of Stenographer Grade 2, candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or university.

For the post of Tax Assistant, candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or possess an equivalent qualification.

For the post of Multi-Tasking Staff, candidates must have passed Class 10 or an equivalent examination.

Age Limit

For Stenographer Grade 2 and Tax Assistant posts, candidates must be between 18 and 27 years of age as of January 1, 2026.

For the Multi-Tasking Staff post, the age limit is 18 to 25 years as of January 1, 2026.

Age relaxation will be provided to meritorious sportspersons and candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

Selection Process

Selection will be carried out on the basis of sporting achievements, following the priority framework laid down by the Department of Personnel and Training. Applicants who have competed at the international level on behalf of India, with approval from the Department of Sports under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will be accorded higher priority. The complete evaluation guidelines are outlined in the official recruitment notification.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 through online mode. A copy of the payment receipt must be submitted along with the application form.

Other Details

Candidates seeking consideration for multiple sports or disciplines must choose the applicable options within the same application form. Submission of separate or duplicate applications is strictly not permitted under any circumstances.