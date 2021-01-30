Drunken Thieves Decamp With Ambulance In Gujarat; Arrested: Police

Two men allegedly stole an ambulance from outside a community health centre, police said.

Two men allegedly stole an ambulance from outside a community health centre (CHC) in an inebriated state in Gujarat's Kutch district on Saturday, police said.

The accused Samji Koli and Karsan Koli had accompanied an elderly woman from Amradi village to the CHC in Bhachau in an ambulance, and later decamped with the vehicle after dropping her off, an official from Bhachau police station said.

The duo soon ran out of luck, as the ambulance hit a divider some 15 km from the CHC and they were arrested, the official said.



The accused were booked under sections 379 (theft) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that the police are trying to ascertain if the duo was drunk at the time of the incident.

If found drunk, they will be booked under provisions of the Gujarat Prohibition Act, he said.