Pregnant Woman Gets Stuck In Hospital Lift For Over 40 Minutes In Bengal

Old lift at Siliguri district hospital where the woman got stuck.

A regular medical check-up turned into a nightmare for a 23-year-old pregnant woman who got stuck in the lift of a government hospital in Bengal for over 40 minutes on Tuesday.

Rikiya Chanda, a resident of new Jalpaiguri area, had visited Siliguri district hospital with her husband after she complained of stomach ache at around 2 am.

"We were asked to go to the fourth floor and we took a lift. The liftmen were sleeping, so we had to wake them up. After spending the night at the hospital, I went to my office as my wife's parents were coming to attend to her," Rikiya's husband Debasish Chanda said.

"I received a call after some time that my wife got stuck in the hospital lift, so I rushed to the hospital," the husband said.

The incident took place while Rikiya was coming from the fourth floor to the ground floor. Her family alleged that no liftman available at the time of the incident and their daughter had to undergo a harrowing experience in the small lift.

The hospital blamed it on a technical snag.

"It was an old lift and the incident and it got stuck due to a technical snag," Amitavo Mandal, hospital superintendent, said.



(With Inputs From ANI)