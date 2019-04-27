Woman Tourist From Mumbai Drowns In Beas River At Himachal Pradesh

Kullu, Himachal Pradesh: "The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. We are investigating the case," a police official told IANS over phone.

Cities | | Updated: April 27, 2019 17:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Tourist From Mumbai Drowns In Beas River At Himachal Pradesh

Kullu, Himachal Pradesh: A woman tourist from Mumbai drowned in the Beas river (Representational)


Shimla: 

A woman tourist from Mumbai drowned in the Beas river while four others were rescued after their raft capsized at a rapid in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu town on Saturday, police said.

"The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. We are investigating the case," a police official told IANS over phone.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kullu Himachal PradeshKulluHimachal Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
AvengersThanos gauntletElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsAvengers Endgame ReviewXiaomiAmazon SaleUP Board Class 10 ResultUP Board Class 12 ResultUP Board Result

................................ Advertisement ................................