Woman Tourist From Mumbai Drowns In Beas River At Himachal Pradesh

Kullu, Himachal Pradesh: A woman tourist from Mumbai drowned in the Beas river (Representational)

A woman tourist from Mumbai drowned in the Beas river while four others were rescued after their raft capsized at a rapid in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu town on Saturday, police said.

"The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. We are investigating the case," a police official told IANS over phone.

