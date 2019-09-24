Rajasthan Undertrial Prisoner Chops Off Genitals With Blade, Hospitalised

Sangaram Bheel apparently managed to keep the blade hidden (Representational)

An undertrial prisoner chopped off his genitals in a suicide attempt in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Tuesday, a jail official said.

Sangaram Bheel, 40, who was sent to judicial custody for killing his wife, was admitted to a hospital in Barmer, the jail's Deputy Superintendent Rajuram Bishnoi said.

He used a blade that was given to him on Sunday for shaving his beard, the officer said, adding that the prisoner attempted to commit suicide in his cell.

Jail staff heard him screaming and took him to the hospital, he said.

Bheel apparently managed to keep the blade hidden, Mr Bishnoi said.

The case against Bheel is registered at the Sheo police station. He had allegedly attacked his wife with a stone after a fight over a domestic dispute.

Police had arrested him and presented him in court on September 21 from where he was sent to custody.

