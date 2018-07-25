22-Year-Old Killed Over Affair With Married Woman In Rajasthan

Bheel was already married with three children (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was killed on the suspicion of him being in an illicit relationship with a married woman in Rajasthan's Barmer district following which the prime accused was arrested on Wednesday, the police said.

"Two other accused, Pathai Khan and Anwar Khan, were arrested on Tuesday and sent to seven days in police remand by a court. The others accused of lynching the 22-year-old youth Khetaram Bheel on suspicions of illicit relationship will be arrested soon," Barmer SP Rameshwar Lal Meghwal said.

He said the prime accused Amar Khan allegedly strangulated Mr Bheel after beating him.

Mr Bheel, resident of Bhinde-ka-Paar village, was allegedly beaten to death, his hands and legs tied, by nearly a dozen men on the night of July 20 and his body was found the next day around 500 meters from the spot, another police official said.

DSP, Chautan, Surendra Kumar Prajapat said Mr Bheel had allegedly entered into an illicit affair with a married woman. Mr Bheel was already married with three children.

Prajapat said Mr Bheel was chased, beaten and strangulated and his body was thrown in the fields of Bhinde-ka-Paar village.

There were injuries on Mr Bheel's body including strangulation marks, he added.

We are investigating the call detail records of the suspects, which will help in establishing links of the crime, Mr Prajapat said.

A case was registered at the Ramgarh police station in Barmer, according to officials.