Minor Boy Allegedly Rapes 7-Year-Old Girl In Jharkhand

Cities | | Updated: December 30, 2018 02:34 IST
The accused, a nine-year-old, had committed the crime on December 12 (Representational)


Jamshedpur: 

A minor boy allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl in Bagbera area of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, a nine-year-old, had committed the crime on December 12, and the girl's grandparents registered a complaint on Sunday, they said.

A case has been registered against the boy and he has been forwarded to the custody of the Juvenile Justice Board, said Pushpa Rani Tirkey, Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee, East Singhbhum.

"We are awaiting the medical report of the victim, which was conducted on Thursday," Deputy Superintendent of Police (L/O) Alok Ranjan said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, the DSP said.

