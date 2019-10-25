Maharashtra Woman Strangles 8-Year-Old Son To Death, Arrested: Police

The accused has been arrested on murder charges, police said (Representational)

A 35-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Badlapur was arrested for allegedly strangling her eight-year-old son to death, the police said on Friday.

Sheetal Maner strangled her son Arnav while he was asleep in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

The accused had had some disagreements with her husband Vaibhav and was staying with her sister at Badlapur town in Maharashtra's Thane district, he said.

The accused called her sister and told her that she had strangled the boy because she was under a lot of stress, he added.

She has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

