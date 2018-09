A woman's head was severed after her dress was caught in a fodder-cutting machine (Representational)

A 35-year-old woman's head was severed on Monday after her dress was caught in a fodder-cutting machine in Badariya at Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, police said.

The woman, identified as Rukma Devi, had her dress accidentally entangled in the fodder cutting machine, resulting in her head being severed, according to police officials.

The body has been sent for post mortem, police added.