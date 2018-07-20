Auto-Rickshaw Driver Returns Bag Containing Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakh

Police traced the owners are returned the bag. (Representational image)

Exhibiting exemplary honesty, an auto-rickshaw driver in the city handed over to police a bag containing gold jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh, left behind by a passenger couple, police said today.

Bipinbhai Patel found a bag containing jewellery in his rickshaw yesterday, a police officer said.

Realising that a couple who had boarded the rickshaw earlier in the day must have left it behind, he approached the Local Crime Branch of Thane Rural Police at Kashimira.

A police team traced its owners, Zulfikar Lakdawala and Rachna Lakdawala, who are London-based lawyers and are currently visiting India, and returned the bag, the official.