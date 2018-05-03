Teen Allegedly Kills Self After She Was Gang-Raped By 8 Men Near Gurgaon A teenager allegedly committed suicide after she was gang-raped by eight men near Gurgaon. The police have filed FIRs, no one has yet been caught

Teenager allegedly commits suicide after being gang-raped, no arrests yet Gurgaon: A 16-year-old student of Class 12 allegedly committed suicide after she was gang-raped by eight men at Nuh near Gurgaon, in the national capital territory.



"We have received a complaint that on Tuesday night a girl was kidnapped from her home and taken to a secluded place and gang-raped. Later they left her in an unconscious state on the roadside, said senior police officer Virendra Singh. Cases have been lodged against the men under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police have seized an abandoned motorcycle, which they believe may have been used by the accused.



The teenager was alone at home when the accused kidnapped her and took her to a wooded location, said the teenager's family. As one of their relatives had died they had gone to a visit them, the girl's father told news agency ANI. Around 2.30 am, when they returned they could not find the girl at home. After a search in the neighbourhood, the girl was found unconscious on the roadside, the family said.



On Wednesday morning, when she was in a position to talk, she told her parents that the men had taken her by force and gang-raped her. She had named four of the accused, said her parents. The accused had reportedly threatened her of dire consequences if she named them said the neighbours, who claim all of them are from "influential families" in the area. In the afternoon, the girl reportedly went to the toilet and committed suicide.



Neighbours allege the police are going slow and have not yet done the postmortem, and even though the accused have been named in the First Investigation Report, no arrests have yet been made.



On Wednesday another teenager was allegedly gangraped by an auto rickshaw driver and four others near in Gurgaon's Sohna Road. A case has been registered and investigations are on said the police.



The Supreme Court on May 1, asked high courts across the country to set up committees of judges to monitor the trial of cases under the POCSO Act. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud also directed the police chiefs in the states to set up Special Task Forces so that the investigation in carried out expeditiously. The top court's order came as it was told that 1,12,628 cases under POCSO Act were pending before trial courts across the country, with Uttar Pradesh leading the list at 30,883.



A 16-year-old student of Class 12 allegedly committed suicide after she was gang-raped by eight men at Nuh near Gurgaon, in the national capital territory."We have received a complaint that on Tuesday night a girl was kidnapped from her home and taken to a secluded place and gang-raped. Later they left her in an unconscious state on the roadside, said senior police officer Virendra Singh. Cases have been lodged against the men under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police have seized an abandoned motorcycle, which they believe may have been used by the accused.The teenager was alone at home when the accused kidnapped her and took her to a wooded location, said the teenager's family. As one of their relatives had died they had gone to a visit them, the girl's father told news agency ANI. Around 2.30 am, when they returned they could not find the girl at home. After a search in the neighbourhood, the girl was found unconscious on the roadside, the family said.On Wednesday morning, when she was in a position to talk, she told her parents that the men had taken her by force and gang-raped her. She had named four of the accused, said her parents. The accused had reportedly threatened her of dire consequences if she named them said the neighbours, who claim all of them are from "influential families" in the area. In the afternoon, the girl reportedly went to the toilet and committed suicide.Neighbours allege the police are going slow and have not yet done the postmortem, and even though the accused have been named in the First Investigation Report, no arrests have yet been made.On Wednesday another teenager was allegedly gangraped by an auto rickshaw driver and four others near in Gurgaon's Sohna Road. A case has been registered and investigations are on said the police. The Supreme Court on May 1, asked high courts across the country to set up committees of judges to monitor the trial of cases under the POCSO Act. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud also directed the police chiefs in the states to set up Special Task Forces so that the investigation in carried out expeditiously. The top court's order came as it was told that 1,12,628 cases under POCSO Act were pending before trial courts across the country, with Uttar Pradesh leading the list at 30,883.