Another Horror From Unnao: Dalit Woman Reports Minor Daughter's Gangrape After 2 Years

Recently, India has seen an upsurge in rape cases against minor girls.

After nationwide uproar over Unnao gangrape case involving a BJP MLA, another incident has been reported from the Uttar Pradesh district.

A Dalit woman has filed a complaint that her minor daughter was allegedly gang-raped two years ago and rapists also recorded the incident in a video. She alleged that the rapists blackmailed her daughter that if she reports the case, the video of the incident will be uploaded on social media.

The woman further said that her daughter is being blackmailed and sexually assaulted since the incident.



Taking cognizance of the case, Unnao police has arrested the main accused, reports news agency ANI.



The medical examination of the girl has been conducted and an investigation in the case is underway, the police said.

The main accused in minor's rape case has been arrested, said police.

According to statistics compiled by the crime records bureau, the courts convict only 3-4 out of every 10 men charged with child rape.



In January, an eight-year-old girl, who belonged to a nomadic Muslim tribe in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, was allegedly abducted, drugged, gangraped, tortured and killed.In Indore, an infant was allegedly raped and killed. Taking cognizance of such crimes, President Ram Nath Kovind, on April 22, promulgated the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, for effective deterrence against the commission of rape.Giving strength to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the ordinance seeks death penalty for the rapists of girls below 12 years of age and stringent punishment for rapists below 16 years.

(With Inputs From ANI)



