At Least 6 Killed As Bus Rams Into Truck Near Maharashtra's Satara

Bus rammed into a truck near Maharashtra's Satara district

At least six persons were killed and 10 injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Maharashtra's Satara district on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway this morning.

The front portion of the bus was completely damaged after it was hit by a truck.

The incident happened at about 6 am in the morning.

More details are awaited.

