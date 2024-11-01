Assam Cops Drag Bodies Of Father-Daughter On Road After Accident

The Assam police received heavy criticism on social media.

A disturbing video of the Assam police dragging two bodies of accident victims in a plastic bag in the state's Darrang district has sparked outrage on social media.

According to the police, the victims, a father-daughter duo, were riding a scooter when they collided with a stationary truck on a national highway near the Saktola area and toppled on the road. Immediately after, another truck ran over them, causing them death.

The father, Mathura Nath Deka, had picked up his daughter, Nandita, from Gauhati University - where she was studying as a first-semester student, officials said. They were on their way home in Sipajhar when the incident took place.

The video shows two police officials dragging their bodies wrapped in blue plastic bags towards a vehicle for post-mortem.

The Assam police received heavy criticism on social media with users calling it an "insensitive" and "inhumane act".

Following this, Assam Director-General of Police GP Singh has ordered a probe into the police official's act.

"An enquiry has been ordered to ascertain circumstances of the said incident," the DGP wrote in a post on X.