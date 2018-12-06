Around 30 Children Fall Ill After Receiving Rubella Vaccine In UP

Children were rushed to district hospital when they complained of headache, giddiness. (Representational)

Around 30 children were hospitalised today when they complained of headache and giddiness after receiving rubella vaccine at a local school, the officials said.

The children, all aged below 12, were administered the vaccine at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in the Kotwali police station area, Chief Medical Officer Dr. R P Rawat said.

They were rushed to the district hospital when they complained of headache and giddiness. Some of them were discharged after first aid, the CMO said, adding that the condition of a child was stated to be serious.

District Magistrate Amrit Tripathi said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident to ascertain if all necessary precautionary measures were taken by the medical team.

