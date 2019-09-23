For Robbing Commuters As Terrorists With Toy Guns, 4 Arrested In J&K

All the accused are residents of Waghama Bijbehara in J&K (Representational)

The police have arrested four persons for posing as terrorists and using toy guns to rob commuters on a national highway in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, an officer said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Aijaz Ahmad Mantoo, Javaid Ahmad Mantoo, Janbaz Ahmad Dass and Ummer Ahmad Dass, he said.

All the accused are residents of Waghama Bijbehara, the officer said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the gang was extorting money from commuters in Bijbehara area, he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.