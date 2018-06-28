Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Tarapith Temple In Bengal's Birbhum District

BJP President Amit Shah today offered puja at the famous Tarapith temple in Birbhum district.

Cities | | Updated: June 28, 2018 17:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Tarapith Temple In Bengal's Birbhum District

BJP chief Amit Shah offered prayers at Tarapith Temple in Bengal's Birbhum district

Suri: 

BJP President Amit Shah today offered prayers at the famous Tarapith temple in West Bengal's Birbhum district today.

Mr Shah, who arrived in Suri from Kolkata by helicopter,spent about ten minutes inside the temple and offered prayers to the deity, temple.

Five priests, two sevayats and two members of the temple committee were present inside the temple when he offered prayers.

Mr Shah offered a Banarasi saree, fruits and a garland to the deity, sources said adding that the entry of devotees to the temple was restricted since 9 am for security reason.

Mr Shah is scheduled to visit Purulia later in the day.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Amit ShahTarapith TempleAmit Shah Bengal Visit

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................